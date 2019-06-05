Transcript for Michael Cohen reports to prison

ABC's Zairean shop. Reporting president trumps former fixer and attorney reports to prison today Michael Cole and was spotted in Manhattan in during his final hours of freedom before becoming a federal inmate. ABC's Zairean shock has more from the prison in New York where Cohen is expected to spend the next three years. Michael calling the president trumps former longtime personal attorney and fixer beginning used the re your criminal sentenced today at the old is still federal prison in upstate New York. At one time pulling hiking his loyalty to the president. I'll do anything to protect mr. trump. But last year pleading guilty to nine counts among them tax evasion lying to congress and campaign finance violations related to hush money payments to stormy Daniels and Karen McDoogle. To cover up alleged affairs with trump. Colin says he acted in coordination we can't at the direction of trump himself I knew what I was doing was wrong and done being loyal. To president trump getting this past February Cohen spent several days testifying on Capitol Hill going after the president's character. He's a racist. He's a con man. And use a cheat Republicans trying to discredit Cohen brought stirred the sheet convicted felon narcissus the bully. Who cannot tell the truth also accused Cohen of lying during his sworn testimony but the disbarred lawyers says he's now owning his mistakes. And is calling himself a cautionary tale for the president's current defenders the more people but. Follow missed a trump. As I did blindly. Are going to suffer the same consequences that I'm suffering. Call it will be eligible for release after two and a half years assuming credit for good behavior in a cat all right Zairean thank you so much.

