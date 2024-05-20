Michael Cohen wraps up testimony in Trump hush money trial

Donald Trump’s former “fixer” spent four days on the witness stand testifying for the prosecution and withstanding tough questioning from Trump’s defense attorneys on cross examination.

May 20, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live