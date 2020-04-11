Transcript for Michigan projected to be won by Joe Biden

ABC news is now projecting Joseph Biden will win the key state of Michigan that state has gone to Democrats in the past but it famously went to Donald Trump. Four years ago again ABC news now projecting Joseph Biden has won the state of Michigan an ABC news deputy political director. Mary Alice parks joins us now for a look at what this means very out how big a win is Michigan for Joseph Biden and what does that do for them. Right now yeah this is huge for Joseph Biden have pretty big blow to the president really narrowing his possible past city seventy. Woods up by his team had said all dating self confident about the state. And his numbers were trending up there every time more of that mailed in vote was counted as his numbers. Winds up in as a something we talked about as a possible. Just the reality of the count there Indies midwestern states. For weeks we knew that a number of these states would not be counting that mail in vote. Until Election Day we knew that that mail in vote was written very likely to spew. Democrat and that's really sock you know that the mail in vote came from at an early absentee vote. Came from those big democratic cities and it was enough just to put him over the edge. You know interesting here is going to be the margin right now the margin at that we're seeing wood working holds you've been pretty hard for there to be a recount challenge. But that margin could narrow again so I think there's going to be questions about whether the margin to be close enough to a recap what we're not seeing and not yet. But there will be questions about the margins and obviously the president and his team are actors find about. How they see their map now. And the president has seen so that they already launched a lawsuit into Michigan saying they haven't been given what they consider to be the proper accesses to see the vote counts. What do we know about that lawsuit right now. And not a lot I haven't seen it I haven't ready yet I'm the fact is that that's really. A transparent process there were cameras in a lot of the rooms. That error just outside a lot of the rooms that we're doing the count I you can see some of the poll workers counting the ballots through. Glass windows you know I'm pretty surprised at how. The calm cool and collected and the elephant did officials Mary in Michigan were today. They came out they gave regular press conference as they gave regular updates they were very transparent about where they still had mail in votes to count. And like you said this is something they did talk to about. For weeks they said if it is tight every single one of those mailed in ballots could matter. And they were right in the end and they had committed to making sure that every vote that was legally cast. Was counted and then right now it's looking like that's exactly what happened.

