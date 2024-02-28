Michigan’s 'uncommitted' voters gather momentum ahead of primary

ABC News’s Linsey Davis spoke with the Democratic mayor of Dearborn, Michigan, Abdullah Hammoud, about his push to have Michigan voters choose "uncommitted" instead of voting for President Biden.

February 28, 2024

