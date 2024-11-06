Political lessons learned from a Trump win

Republican strategist Tricia McLaughlin and ABC News contributor Cristina Tzintzún Ramirez debate some of the president-elect’s campaign promises.

November 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live