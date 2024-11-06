Harris was hurt when she ‘turned on Trump’: Republican strategist

Frank Luntz explains conclusions drawn from the focus groups he conducted as a pollster.

November 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live