Harris concedes election in speech, congratulates Trump on win

At Howard University, Vice President Kamala Harris delivered her concession speech after being defeated by President-elect Donald Trump in the presidential election.

November 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live