Trump's proposed economic polices could raise prices on goods

President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed policies on tariffs and deportation could mean Americans will face worsening inflation.

November 6, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live