Transcript for Minister of sanctuary church speaks out

This woman is seeking sanctuary in a church in Bethesda there's a network a growing network of churches all across the country who were taking in these immigrants seeking to protect them. From deportation protect their families it's really a standoff with ice and we're joined. I now by reverend op he German mind she sees that senior minister. At the cedar lane unitarian universalist church up the area in the tested its housing. This mother a reverend thank you so much for joining us at tell us how you got involved in this process and became. A sanctuary church. For slow thank you for having me on the show. Our congregation overwhelmingly voted to be this sanctuary congregation in May 2017. After having gone through a process of discernment. That was. Premised. Primarily on some of the core principles of our faith. Which calls us to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person. And to promote justice equity and compassion and human relations. Which then cause us to engage in a core spiritual practice of practicing hospitality of hardened hand. Not just two are friends but also to. Our neighbors and strangers and hit you so that's the process that led us. It's experience that it do us a compelling mission for sure I think a lot of people of faith. Can identify with what you're trying to do there he also brings you into direct conflict with authorities in some way. Who are seeking may be seeking to enforce the lot lease tradition in this country ice is and kept places of worship off limits. Have you felt threatened in any way by. Immigration officials have you been approached by them in are you concerned at all for what might happen. To this family a in years in your custody. So we are approaching. This vote does an act of faith and as an act of faithful resistance. And so far we have not been approached by a ice or anyone else from the administration. Regarding our being sanctuary for. This rose Gutierrez Lopez and are children. As to whether we feel threatened. I don't think so. And we. Are moving from that place off of being assured. All of our ability to to live up to our values and in that sense even if it is. Going. Against. Some of the laws and regulations that this current administration is seeking to enforce if and finally reverend to. Wanted to ask you. And you for your message to those who may hear this story see what your church is doing. And shake their heads and say simply. This is a violation of the law there are you know millions of undocumented immigrants in the United States unlawfully were a nation of laws a nation of law and order what's your message. To people who say. People like miss Gutierrez need to go home. I say that we're also a nation that welcomes immigrants. That values immigrants that has been built on the hard labor and the gifts that immigrants bring from around the world. And to me that is most the premise and the promise of what need to present as a nation that we're also called to keep in mind. And to create policies that meant a firm that principle. Rather than violate that principle and to that principal is what we are committed to at this point. And we appreciate your perspective your story and the good work that you're doing reverend. Hobby German munching the senior minister at cedar lane unitarian universalist church in Bethesda Marriott Maryland thank you so much for coming our office today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.