Transcript for Minnesota projected to be won by Joe Biden

day, and coming up next, Freddie highmore. Kelly: I wish people could hear the commercial break. It's amazing. We left mn "Charlie and the chocolate factory" and on "Bates motel." Now he returns on "The good doctor." Please welcome back to the show, Freddie highmore. Hey, how are you? Freddie: Very good, how are you doing? Kelly: I understand you are in Vancouver. Freddie: I am. I haven't seen mark, yet, though. I've been keeping my eyes peeled. Kelly: I'm I feel like you all live in the same building. Freddie: You probably recognize these things -- this is what I facetime with every single day. Ryan: How long have you been there? Freddie: I've been here since end of -- end of June, beginning of July. We were slightly ambitious, hoping to get back, and there were a few more delays then we had thought. Making it safer for everyone to be on site, but no, it's been going well. Kelly: Pretty strict with their safety protocols in general in Canada. They've been very, very strict. At least on my husband side, I know this. It's varied as you know, he can't come back and forth like he used to. It's all very lockdown. Freddie: How long has it been since you've been together? Kelly: Since the end of -- it's been August. Freddie: I don't mean to you just ask you questions and turn the table. I'm sorry. Ryan: That was the right question. Kelly: Notice how fast I could figure it out. I couldn't really remember. Freddie: Going back to the U.K. Over the holidays, but I ess not sure whether or not I will get to see my family. Kelly: I certainly hope that you do. Ryan: Is that where you wear when covid hit? Freddie: We had just finished -- it was a bizarre week when the world seemed to shut down. We had just finished filming here in Vancouver. I got on the plane. So I landed back in a different country. If I had landed back in a different wor all of a sudden, things are shut down. Literally, yeah, three days before everything stopped. Ryan: Did you take up anything -- have you learned anything about yourself? Have you discovered a new hobby? Anything creative? Freddie: I did some puzzles. That's not particular exciting. I have become a bit more tech savv all of us did, although I am still doing these instead of the wireless ones. I do have some wireless one somewhere. Kelly: The sound is good with the connected ones. I think it is a good sound quality. Freddie: Is not too retro. I made my little emoji ,ou know the one that looks like you, that took up of few hours in quarantine. Ryan: I want to see that. Kelly: Maybe you will show Ryan: Youth let's take a quick break and come back with Freddie highmore right here on "Live." Announcer: Tomorrow on "Live," from "This is us," Chrissy metz. How is claireng? She is exhausted. It isn't a feeling. How is she feeling? Is a little tough to tell. She's wearing a mask. You can tell if she's happy. You can't tell if I'm sad or if I'm happy. I can't read people. Now, no one can read people. We are all forced to rely on more reliable markers, like white people are saying. Kelly: It's incredible. Ryan: I heard some truth. Kelly: Amazing. That's a scene from the big two-part season premiere. Boy, this show is so important. What's in store for season four? Freddie: So, the first two episodes deal with the coronavirus and the pandemic in a big way, over the course of several months, it has affected the doctors, and that was really important tos, to mainly just be able to pay tribute to the real-life health care professionals, to the real-life front-line workers who have been doing such heroic work these last few months. So, that was the idea behind wanting to -- wanting to start with that, but we are also doing it in a hopeful way. In no way that even in these dark times, I think we have alltried to find these little moments of celebration and all things in life now that perhaps previously we took for granted that we are able to latch onto and find joy, south "The good doctor" will always keep in mind those moments.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.