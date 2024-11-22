Financial aid applications are open: What to know

The college financial aid application used by millions of American families is now officially open for the 2025-2026 school year.

November 22, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live