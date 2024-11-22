Detective says serial killer she interrogated for hours wanted to target her next

In an interview with Detective Kim Mager, Shawn Grate admitted to having a growing desire to kill.

November 22, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live