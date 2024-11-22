Texas trans community fights back after Capitol bathroom ban

Residents of Odessa, Texas, spoke out after their city council amended a city ordinance banning transgender individuals from using public bathrooms aligned with their gender identity.

November 22, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live