Transcript for 'This isn't just some minor little fight': Klobuchar says at abortion rights protest

Senecal which are you worried about wage needing another social issues. I'm right now I don't think this even is about when he when he this is about women civil rights. And taking this to the people 73% of the American public don't want to overturn Roe vs. Wade. And that's exactly what these states are trying to do the governor of Alabama specifically said that. Say to me this is about a movement across the nation. For women and men to stand up and say we don't want to go backwards fifty years so what should Democrats be doing specifically to protect. It is first about getting the word out that this and isn't just some minor little bank. This plot that these guys have passed would put doctors in prison. This blonde that they passed would literally make it's that that if they college student was great she would have no choice in deciding what to do if she got pregnant. That's what this is about the wit to make that very clear to the American people there with us on this and then pushed back against these blogs and other states and of course there's back in court.

