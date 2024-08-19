Momentum ahead of Biden’s Keynote DNC address

ABC News’ Linsey Davis speaks with former director of communications for Trump’s transition team, Bryan Lanza, and former senator Heidi Heitkamp on expectations for the 2024 DNC.

August 19, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live