Musk, Rubio clashed in front of Trump during Cabinet meeting: Sources

During a Thursday Cabinet meeting, Elon Musk clashed with Secretary of State Marco Rubio over the way Rubio has approached his management of the department he oversees, multiple sources told ABC News.

March 7, 2025

