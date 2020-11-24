Transcript for National security adviser nominee Jake Sullivan speaks

This president elect's at a vice president elect thank you. Mr. President elect I am honored and humbled by the immense responsibility that you placed in me. Of being your national security advisor. I pledge to you into the American people that I will work relentlessly. In service of the mission you have given us to keep our country and our people safe. To advance our national interests and to defend our balance. I pledge to the exceptional national security team you see behind me. And to the brilliant and diverse career professionals across our government that I will manage it humane. And rigorous decision making process that honors their work. And I pledge to my parents. Who taught my Brothers my sister and me. To work hard to tell the truth and serve others that I will do my utmost to make you proud. Sir we will be vigilance in the face of enduring threats from nuclear weapons to terrorist. But you've also tasked us with three imagining our national security to the unprecedented combination of crises we face at home and abroad. The pandemic the economic crisis to climate crisis. Technological disruption. Threats to democracy. Racial injustice and inequality in all forms. The work of the team behind me today will contribute to progress across all the keys for its. You've also tasked us with putting people at the center of our foreign pilots. You've told us that the alliance is we've rebuilt the institutions we beat the agreements we signed all of them should be judged by a basic question. Will this make life better easier safer. For families across this country. Our foreign policy has to deliver tributes to him it's. And perhaps most importantly give tasked us with helping unite America. As you said your remarks through our work to pull people together to tackle big challenge its. My wife Maggie the love of my life in my partner and all things served as a senior advisor to Senator John McCain. She and I share this commitment to common ground TNR. It's. To the American people I had the honor of serving as Joseph Biden's national security advisor when he was vice president. I've learned a lot about a lot. About diplomacy. About strategy Al policy but most importantly about human nature. I watched him pure strength and resolve with humanity and empathy. That is the person America elected and that is all so America at its best. So Mr. President elect thank you for giving this kid from the heartland an extraordinary opportunity to serve the country I'm.

