National security officials: Iran, Russia have obtained voter registration data

ABC News’ Pierre Thomas breaks down the warning from officials that Iran and Russia have obtained U.S. voter registration in an effort to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.
2:15 | 10/22/20

Transcript for National security officials: Iran, Russia have obtained voter registration data

