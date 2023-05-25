Will New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu jump into the 2024 race?

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu about his potential 2024 campaign and why he thinks former President Trump won't win and is a "loser."

May 25, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live