Transcript for NFL considered race in paying head injury claims: Lawsuit

Investigation to a lawsuit claiming the NFL uses race as a factor determining which former players are compensated for head injuries. Brian Smith has the exclusive report. Form. We're defensive lineman Stephen Henry played eight seasons for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now he says he's battling memory loss headaches depression had bouts of anger all symptoms of what he suspects. Of a long term effects of the head injuries he sustained on the field. Football doesn't give you an expiration date you just explorer. Ten concussions or more have at least seventeen surgeries. Seventeen. And our homes do you begin in 2017. A neurologist determined that Henry was suffering from a cognitive decline consistent with mild dementia. So Henry submitted a claim to the landmark 2013. And a fell concussions settlement program which paid eligible former players suffering from the effects of head injuries. What was the result of the Clinton file. Growth in. And we're still to function going did in Lagos who ignore human beings. In its rejection of Henry's claim the claims administrator. Question whether his performance on the tests was valid and asserted that the doctor used inappropriate norms. Two years later. Henry Nguyen in for another evaluation with a neural psychologist and now this clinicians use in NFL recommended formula. But took into account age gender education. And race and concluded that Henry did not qualify for compensation. How did you react when you learn that there was a different standard being used. For black players to get benefits as compared to white players. Arthur O sole retreat and I still feel they're worried. Two different systems. How can that be okay. Why should it be okay it's a controversial practice commonly known as re storming in medicine it's supposed to help doctors make better diagnoses. By using race to make assumptions about a patient's background but critics say it is not an accurate tool and has no place in the settlement program. Well the effective using. This race norm for the and a fallacy that it drastically limits the amount of damages they're gonna have to pay out. And it's almost the classic definition of racial discrimination and using race as a base as of denying. Benefits. To a disadvantage. Or subordinated group because of race. And now in a lawsuit. Henry and another former player are accusing the NFL. Of avoiding paying head injury claims based on a formula that requires recent warming they say the practice is discriminatory. Because it assumes black players started a lower cognitive level than white players. And that makes it harder for black former players to qualify for compensation. I just wanna be looked at the same way as to why. We went out together we play hard together it was no I don't collecting. We've all together we want to give them. Whenever a clinician under a psychologist. Tries to use something you Oliver then plaque norm for black players white norms for white players. The NFL has consistently attacked those clinicians because they haven't used those black norms for black players. Explosive emails exclusively obtained by ABC news. Computers show multiple clinicians agreeing with that assessment several neural psychologist who work with the NFL. Privately discussing the lawsuit saying they feel. That factoring for race was all but required under the program one saying if they didn't use the racial norms there would be multiple inquiries levied at them. Another saying their required reliance on racial norms. Bottom line do discriminate against black players. In his statement to ABC news the NFL calls the lawsuit entirely misguided. The league says that the recent warming part of what they call demographic correction is recommended but not required. And the concussion settlement was agreed to by all parties. With the assistance of expert neuro psychological clinicians and it relies on widely accepted and long established testing in scoring methods. When you hear the NFL's say we stand against social injustice. We stand against racism. The black lives matter. What do you think the flyers. July there's an is sounds great don't let. We stand with you. Boys are old news. Go to break this down a little further now and we're lucky to have Ryan Smith with us live along with emergency position ABC's medical contributor doctor Darian sadden Ed thank you both. For being here Ryan can you start us off pledges explaining a little bit more about how these doctors say this race Norman worked. And what formula was that they say they were supposed to follow. Sure Diana part of this deals with how can cuts and settlement. Is handled. Essentially the player is retire former player says they've suffered some sort of head injury as a result the plane on the dolce and girls psychologist. And heroes psychologist evaluates their claim. Makes recommendations claims administrator and that administrator decides whether or not they're entitled to compensation or not the end of the appeal that decision. The wait is works is if a player go to C ignorant psychologists. If that's a black player the neuro psychologist according to the NFL has the options using race. As sort of a factor in deciding essentially saying the before they started in football they had a lower cognitive level than white players and so in a way they have a greater degree that they have to prove to show that they're entitled to compensation. What these doctors are saying is it wasn't an option it was required. The NFL accepted doctors to use that and the fact is that some of the players and lawsuits. Like it wouldn't get compensation. And actually did in one case compensation the once NFL shield and raced arms were applied. That claim was denied. And doctor Sutton is. Racial warming this kind of thing is this something that you've seen while practicing medicine ordering your training. Hope the sort answers yes the recent warming is sometimes intrinsically put in place and many different medical. Cases and treatment in analysis. In order to accommodate and help treat patients who would otherwise not receive better care but in this case it seems to be utilized in order to disqualify patients from chair and that obviously is a huge problem. And doctors on the history of intelligence testing cognitive testing is littered with bias and controversy. There's no proof at the end of the day that there's something. That's biologically located will identifiable. Measurable quantifiable called human intelligence as opposed to about something much more complex. Are you surprised. That it this date in 20/20. One. People are still using intelligence. Tests cognitive tests to distinguish people on the basis of race and punish them. But when they make a claim for a full reparations for injuries. I'm not surprised that I said there are many different examples and action fine race arming and side of risk strategy poet and risk ratifying scores and studies and medical testing which does not help patients who need it. I'm and that's where the problem is exposed and we as providers and clinicians. We are just those norms and those regulations and those rates were to treat the patients at need to treatment that is indicated. Unfortunately it seems like there's a second player outside of the comical treatment here that is trying to use these norms in order to help benefit and and that is that that is a real big problem. I'm Ryan it's so where the players up front first is a great report thanks very much for doing this it's really powerful to Wear these players stand now. What are they hoping to accomplish with this lawsuit aside from brings to our attention. So right now Terri is in federal court itself for it judges deciding whether or not. What to do about a motion to dismiss so we'll see where that goes this. He wasn't ever that this has actually been dismissed the lawsuit but if not it goes on. But you mention awareness I think that's really important person touched something bear exceed there should exit the race and arming itself on its face when you hear. It sounds to stick a bull. Part of the idea that though is to help analyze the claim should be NFL's made appointment hate this process the process we usually valuing settlements has. Federally approved in federal court we came the settlement but it appears that in this case if you look at the players' lawsuit that somewhere along the line something all heard something changed. And what may have been at one point but cool to help understand the claims are being used as a bit of a hammer. At least according to these players client to say it will apply this to say that they're on different levels and that means they're gonna have to prove more now when you consider that the league she's 70% black. This has enormous implications. Because we don't know the demographic data how settlements have been paid out. So there is a very real chance that there are number of people besides these two men in the lawsuit. Whoever in some ways this formula used against him and we had compensation or not because of. And we know the NFL has not provided that kind of demographic data to you but doctors and I'm curious do you think that this case. Could have a larger impact on how old race warming is used and and shed some light on the issue of discrimination and medicine in general. Absolutely absolutely I think that it does and it already has an effect on many different patients specifically in regards to this when using recruited Justin value of the isolated value of Greece and not including the other systemic and structural effects that cost racial disparities. You will lead to further inequities within patients and that is likely what we're seeing here what we know is that repetitive concussions can lead to long term chronic effects and signs of early dementia. And these race arms in this isolated use of race as a factor would likely be many black patients not diagnosed appropriately and disqualifying them from care and appropriate treatment. And Ryan this suit the story that good your bring us comes at a time. Killing the NFL has been challenged by Mike Colin capped her neck and and the movement that he has started. And by the call now. For more executives more coaches people of color in those roles as well so the issue of racism front and center and this issue of head injuries. How do you think the league is responding given the pressure there and earning under two this suit and this costs. Well right now Terry they're fighting and saying this is more about a settlement agreement that we agreed to in trying to impose that settlement. But you bring up a great point because this is about a larger issue he humor call after of the stripe in this country around its racial injustice last year NFL players current players to Ciena fell. Two to say to black lives matter. Is sort of back. Causes that they believe it and the NFL agreed and they support dash got a dietary were the first in these players wanted to talk to me about. When I sat down with them should. Space and lives matter but why use a system that states even consider a system even before you even look at the claim. Assumes that black players have a lower cognitive level even before they step on the field for their first game. Than white players. I think that presents a real problem for the NFL because I didn't that you might have a Greeks is some framework of the settlements. In federal court years ago but somewhere along the lines there are doctors that sealed they have to use this formula and as long as that is the case. This could be a problem for the NFL when they aren't the same time seeing two black players across the leash we believe we knew we beleaguered equals and we believe the black lives matter. Brian Smith and actor Daryn sentence such an important conversation one we will continue no doubt thank you both so much thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.