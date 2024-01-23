Nikki Haley speaks after Trump projected to win New Hampshire primary

Haley congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the New Hampshire primary, but told her supporters that she is continuing her run, saying "I’m a fighter."

January 23, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live