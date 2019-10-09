-
Now Playing: Did Trump alter hurricane map?
-
Now Playing: Controversy continues over Trump holding altered storm path image
-
Now Playing: Trump fires National Security Adviser John Bolton
-
Now Playing: NOAA inspector general opens probe into agency statement backing Trump
-
Now Playing: 2020 Democratic presidential candidates prepare for Houston debate
-
Now Playing: Trump fires National Security Adviser John Bolton
-
Now Playing: Trump approval rating drops: Poll
-
Now Playing: 'We have to be very careful,' Trump warns of gangs entering US from Bahamas
-
Now Playing: Sarah Palin’s husband of 31 years files for divorce
-
Now Playing: Trump denies knowing about USAF stay at his resort
-
Now Playing: Trump's approval rating drops 6 points in new poll
-
Now Playing: President Trump declares peace talks with the Taliban 'dead'
-
Now Playing: CBP commissioner denies turning away Hurricane Dorian victims from the US
-
Now Playing: Migrant crossings at US border continue to decline
-
Now Playing: Rep. Sean Duffy and Rachel Campos Duffy on career, family and future of GOP
-
Now Playing: Americans support gun background checks, red flag laws: Poll
-
Now Playing: Trump cancels meeting with Taliban leaders
-
Now Playing: Fallout from Trump's canceled Taliban summit
-
Now Playing: Biden, Sanders and Warren lead 2020 candidates in poll
-
Now Playing: Mark Sanford to challenge Trump in 2020 GOP primary