Transcript for NOAA inspector general opens probe into agency statement backing Trump

The head of the national Oceanic and atmosphere administration now defending the trump administration. Even after the president falsely claimed repeatedly that hurricane Dorian was projected to hit Alabama. Doctor Neil Jake ads telling the national weather association. This administration is committed to be important mission of weather forecasting. There is no pressure to change the way you communicate or forecast risk in the future this coming as the New York Times reports commerce secretary Wilbur Ross threatened to have fired taught no one official. After the agency's Birmingham office directly contradicted the president tweeting. Alabama will not see any impacts from Dorian no later issued a rare statement saying that tweet was wrong Ross did not the times report but a source within the commerce department's Office of Inspector General tells ABC news there is an open investigation into the threatened no firings some are concerned the -- administration is politicizing the weather's. As we make forecasts we don't deal with politics and in our our job is to protect the American public. With the weather information we we passed around so of course it's frustrating when things get politicized. President trump first warned Dorian would hit Alabama in a tweet on September 1 he then doubled down on his claim by holding up what appeared to be a doctored map of Dorian path in the Oval Office. Could hear Indians who are. And please and there are strong winds and something that needed me. Even as he defended president Tran today doctor Jacobs also said he was proud of the work done by all weather forecasting office is. Including Ellis Birmingham office and he said no one's job was under threat and its secretary ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.