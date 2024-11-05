North Carolina governor says voter turnout is strong in the battleground state

Gov. Roy Cooper comments on the state of the race as voters head to the polls in North Carolina.

November 5, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live