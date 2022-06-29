By the Numbers: 538's midterms election forecast

ABC News' Linsey Davis spoke with 538's Galen Druke about the House and Senate election forecasts and how the midterms race has shifted in recent months.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live