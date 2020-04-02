Former Obama aide discusses why he joined Buttigieg’s campaign

More
Reggie Love, former personal assistant to President Barack Obama, discussed why he joined the former South Bend, Ind., mayor’s campaign.
2:42 | 02/04/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Former Obama aide discusses why he joined Buttigieg’s campaign

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:42","description":"Reggie Love, former personal assistant to President Barack Obama, discussed why he joined the former South Bend, Ind., mayor’s campaign.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"68736443","title":"Former Obama aide discusses why he joined Buttigieg’s campaign","url":"/Politics/video/obama-aide-discusses-joined-buttigiegs-campaign-68736443"}