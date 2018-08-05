Oliver North, key figure in Iran-Contra scandal, to head the NRA

Oliver North, will become the next head of the National Rifle Association, according to a statement released Monday.
0:32 | 05/08/18

Oliver North, key figure in Iran-Contra scandal, to head the NRA

