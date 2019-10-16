Transcript for Pastor Andrew Brunson offers Senate opening prayer

Before trail want to thank the senate I'm standing here today. Because so many if you follow forming and I am deeply grateful. In a time of many divides who are unified in fighting for my release thank you. At a spread. Our heavenly father. May your holy name be honored. May your name be held in high regard in this and that. We give thanks to you for you're good. And your steadfast love endorse forever. You cook watched over this nation through various times of peace prosperity turmoil and war. May we continue to look to you and be a people who seek your face. Draws near and they we draw near to you. Bless that is a nation whose god is the lord. Reveal to us our sins and forgive us. Reveal to us also your love. And enable each of us to love you would all our heart soul mind and strength. Today. I pray that you grant. To the senators of the United States the spirit of wisdom. The fear of the lord and the courage to act by the council of the lord in all matters great and small. May they have your perspective on all things. May your kingdom come and your will be done. Here and our nation as it is an happen. And and through these senators. Bless their families and their help. Give them your peace. Oh god filled this place with your presence. And unite us as one nation under your leadership. Indivisible. With liberty and justice for all I pray in the name of Jesus. Amen.

