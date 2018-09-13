Transcript for Paul Manafort and special counsel reach tentative plea deal: Sources

We're following another developing story tonight in Bolick president trumps former campaign chairman Paul metaphor. Tonight sources telling ABC news that metaphor has tentatively agreed to a plea deal. In order to avoid its second trial. It met today for more than four hours the special counsel Robert Wallerstein. Sources say Mueller wants information on president trump and the 2016 campaign it's unclear tonight whether metaphor has agreed to provide that information as part of his plea deal.

