Paul Manafort and special counsel reach tentative plea deal: Sources

More
Paul Manafort and special counsel have reached a tentative plea deal.
0:25 | 09/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Paul Manafort and special counsel reach tentative plea deal: Sources
We're following another developing story tonight in Bolick president trumps former campaign chairman Paul metaphor. Tonight sources telling ABC news that metaphor has tentatively agreed to a plea deal. In order to avoid its second trial. It met today for more than four hours the special counsel Robert Wallerstein. Sources say Mueller wants information on president trump and the 2016 campaign it's unclear tonight whether metaphor has agreed to provide that information as part of his plea deal.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57811947,"title":"Paul Manafort and special counsel reach tentative plea deal: Sources","duration":"0:25","description":"Paul Manafort and special counsel have reached a tentative plea deal.","url":"/Politics/video/paul-manafort-special-counsel-reach-tentative-plea-deal-57811947","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.