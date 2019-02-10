Transcript for Pelosi on Bernie Sanders’ health scare

Just before we came here we heard that senators tennis have been hospitalized overnight for a cardiac procedures and stands preparing for an an artery blockage your reaction. Of course my thoughts and prayers are with the senator he seems to being good form. Following that and from my friends who didn't do such things. Tell really had more energy seacoast through right now that he's corrected that situation so I wish him well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.