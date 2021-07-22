Transcript for Pelosi: Will not let Republican ‘antics’ stand in the way of finding the truth

Coming on the air because Nancy Pelosi is giving her weekly address let's listen. Because he's he is the future and all that we do is about the future. As we speak right now on the floor of the house we have been allies go. Promises made promises kept said those who helped our men and women in uniform. In. In Afghanistan. Tab in pieces and the opportunity for them to be safe. I've been to Afghanistan nine times bringing that clean best wishes a back. Ireland the American people to our men and women in uniform and also thanking those who help to keep helped keep them safe. This is a Jeff a very important measure in that regard. And then. And then when my leave here will be welcoming king. Of Jordan king and his majesty king of Dele. To talk about peace seemingly so it's a busy it's a busy time an intern sofa where we are on this we have. Leon them. Fact that the bipartisan agreement in the senate looks like it has prospects to be brought up. Soon I don't know when I hope that it will because that infrastructure. Legislation is very important. But I want to talk about and then when uniform but always promised them that we will build them. We will. Killed killed for them a future worthy of their sacrifice. And president Biden's big build back better initiative. Does exactly that. We are. And it jobs are coming back going fit to about 60000. Every three days. Wages are rising paychecks are growing the strong shrink before the pandemic. Since 2006. The economy is booming the CBOT. The CBO IMF Federal Reserve World Bank IO ECD in other results suggest that we reached the highest levels of good and nearly four decades. And the do that this year. And we need but they'll build infrastructure investment to build back better. Better job too when we ran it eighteen and then into any Leeson and Luke going to. Lower health care costs. They have lower health care cost bigger paychecks cleaner government. That's what we are. I've said clickthrough had set out to do I know in the works to accomplish jobs are coming back. That I mentioned before. Now. As we go forward it is important for us you can have them passed them keep them. That bipartisan. Infrastructure bill. On that. As a said earlier we don't know when it's that the senate schedule. But it seems to be imminent and I hope that it will succeed. I have said and I repeat that we will not be we've while we're. Either for it to pass we will not be taking it up until that pat senate passes the reconciliation. Bill. And and the timing of that of course is owned up to the senate. As you know. January 6 the day of an assault on the capital that was one of the darkest days in our country's history. It was an assault on our democracy. Missiles or not congress. Assault on our constitution. Iasis rioters. Tried to island do or prevent just from honoring a constitutional. Responsibility. To ratify used to certify. That those seen. Electoral College vote. And officially name Joseph Biden president of the United States. In the time since then six months or more since then we tried to have a bipartisan commission. And house we passed and it was. We yielded on many scores in terms that make up process and timing. And that was bipartisan in terms that the committee and I salute. Our chairman Bennie Thompson and mr. Katz go to the wreck ranking member. Even though it was something that was bipartisan. And yielded on many points to the Republicans in order to achieve bipartisanship. Have been leadership. Of the Republican Party in the house opposed and whipped against the bipartisan commission. Still and all we had the votes. 35 members tonight on the Republican side voted with this descended condition. It was very hopeful that we could pass that there had seven Republican votes. But that not ten and we needed. Ten to get up to sixty. Hopefully one day that will still get that opportunity will still present itself. But the cuts it was not possible. In this timeframe. Last month we passed. That it fired legislation for a select committee. The select committee. Is sound. Bipartisan. And has a crime and it will do the job it sent out to do. And that is to investigate. The causes and that indeed of what happened on January 6. To find out how was organized who paid Schwartz who message to get those people here for the assault on the capital. As you know well over a hundred people were injured some died. It was horrible horrible thing I'll never forget the trauma that content. Not only for remembers that for our staff and for the people who work in the capital. To make. Our. Quirk care possible meant many some of you will hear that day as well so you can attest to the fact that it was not all loved. Hugs and kisses as it is being characterized. An infant mischaracterized. Simply say. So as you know by bringing cash commission and it was comedian is bipartisan and Ken and we have a Quan. Seth is being hired to do the job. Where there she seeks the truth. We're not they're there to get the truth not to get drawn. TO RU truths. Trump. Seems to deal but the other side is access to it. So let's hear. Legislation allows I didn't accept. Two the five people were appointed. And it is that you can't have made statements in taken actions. That I think would impact the integrity. Of the commission of the committee. The work of the committee. This is deadly serious. This is a bad our constitution it's about our country is an assault on the capital. That is being mischaracterized. For some reason. At the expense. At the expense of finding that choose them for the American people. I'm very pleased to respond that we had received across the country and try caucus. Well on this subject. And we will under it. Pleased with the U. Leadership but Bennie Thompson our chairman the bipartisan nature of that committee was this Cheney the other members have. On the committee. Who has experience. And patriotism. As their. Calling contacts. So we will proceed in this I said there in the process that they committees in the process of hiring staff. Two then and is my responsibility. As speaker of the house. To make sure we get to the truth on this. And we will not let their antics. Stand in the way of that. Another subject again so we are. Someone's. Working very hard. To get the job done for the American people. To lower health care cost. Lower pollution. Raised as a set to only Randy said lower health care costs bigger paychecks. Cleaner government and that's what we are about to cleaner government cut comes with the HR Warren. H and but they show one X one has combined them the senate resolution the house resolution to get this done. So in any event. As a mentioned we are. Here to get the job done. We cannot respond to some of the legislation until the senate acts as I said we will not take up to infrastructure bill. Until the senate passes to reconciliation. The dead I'm pleased to take any questions theaters this man he. He given a this. Well we did I did suggest to this leader that this three they ratio understand this. People and I share the press saying well they didn't vote to accepted by the had nothing to do with it. Right from the start when the members acted in that way and said they were not going to vote for. The certification mr. Obama's president said to the members do not let that stand in the way a few. Finding bipartisan agreement on legislation here. I'm not encouraging that at all you find your common ground. We want we strive for bipartisanship so how they voted on that bill is not relevant to how we are legislating. On the other hand. The two people that exclude this so three of the three that I point one of them voted. Against the senate that the ratification. At and the other two voted for it. Having said that though the other two made statements and took action sit just needed. Ridiculous. To put them want such a committee seeking the truth. Act the same time. We have a committee to at them a committee to. To address. Economic disparities and our country. And that the the leader gave me six names so that committee. Five of them voted against. Making the election Joseph Biden official. But I approved all six of them even though only one of them voted in that regard so it has not been a factor. Patents in even though the press somehow or other he'll think that it might be it has not been a factor. The chairman of that committee Jim Hines is already staff count committee for hearing a hearing next week. As is mr. Thompson for a hearing next week. But to. Now the the leader they went to rescind that listening such and I'm ready to have him be accepted on the floor of the house. So they're posting policy I mean that there are some members who would like to be honest but we'll see. His hands. What happens I'll play no I want I'll just give you their statements. You give you their statements I think one of them a list sorted them. I'm mr. banks was that they. Biden administration is responsible for January 6 there was no Biden administration dinner civic that's not going to put it. Have you are you up to date on their statements. At all I'd like you to see them because they completely. Just make it impossible for them to exercise. Judgment again this isn't that seeking the troops. And it's a bentonite. As I said in my comment. With respect for the integrity. Of the investigation. With concern that too that the American people want to know the troops. And in light of statements and actions taken by them. I could not appoint them I said that while this may be an precedent. So what's an attack on the capitol. And after spending more time talking about them. Yet shed. Bipartisan but men and as it is that this device or. Often hold Republicans. They accidentally. What it was stolen from him. Then people the what went along and this is going to be or through to get it from here or. It's not even thought it may name him bipartisan nonpartisan. It's about seeking an ad the truth and that's who we owe the American people. And probably the biggest. Incentive for that is that the more. The less partisan it is the Mort will be accepted by the American. By the American people. It's cost is home. You know I'm not talking to him okay what do you that I know I'm not I'm not concerned and I'm coming that is let's at least each other's time okay. Because there's a bill before the house. How's that if it does taxpayer funded abortion and then Brock I've Republicans 37. It has been blocked by Democrats can use we want. It has been blocked by Democrats have been locked were vote to allow a vote on the house will work to build. There hasn't been brought by Democrats. As it did been accepted. Coverage we will be voting on it simply passed in committee we think innocent right thing to do it is something that many of us. Have fun. Been concerned about for a long time. As an issue of health as an issue of fairness and to put you. We'll send the bills over the senate will see. It may be. No threatening visitors it's it's it's built to temper and it taxpayer funded abortions. Do you have money go to happier. But that's in the law. A form Medicaid HMM Medicaid debts in the law what we have an hour bill is to overturn. There's no need to have that that is still on and a group reasons why. Because it's an issue of health. Many women in America so eventually those. And lower income situations in. A different states and it is something that has been a priority from millennium a so long time. As devout Catholic and mother of five and six years. Idea. Feel that god bless my husband and me with their beautiful families find children six years almost to the Jiang. But that may not be what we should and it's not up to me to detect dictate that that's what other people should do. And it it's an issue of the fairness and justice. Of for poor women and and her country. Isn't. Given. Is this morning. Do you. Rich. If there and I'm not speaking but signs. About his tee ball now. It McCarthy. The. I know and fact I don't accept your stipulation that half the country is death. They and there is a percentage of the country. Who is in denial about out. Kovalchuk and getting Watson me and it's sort of the same crowd that. But overwhelmingly. If you look at the polls if that's what your measure is. It is that they won this knows the truth. Is it like in the seven days that people want to know more about what happened on January 6 and 59%. Of Republicans according to. That Napoleon came out this might think we need to know more about what happened on January 6 I think that chip it just added to. Take this to an inch we at least of Obama act up. Cause a problem and people should think bottom line and then Monday at dep you can take mosque a center. Why should we waste time on something as predictable. Give Republicans that they put on what had their own point of view when nobody's saying. That that it's all should be one point did you going on the committee. But it is. When statements and the ridiculous and fall into the realm. You must be kidding there's no way that haven't been on the committee. Yeah. Words or less you homeowners. Well you until politics. They open the obviously a Latino community is the future of America. The it if you actually study the numbers there was a very strong but look. For Joseph Biden and that and that is the message. Part of our issue in the last election was set we could not go door to door. But could not go door to door to get out the vote we will be able to go out to toward doing that but regardless of that we should be paying. A great deal of attention and I'm so proud. Barrett congressional Hispanic caucus. For the work that they do in the congress. To bring the concerns of the community. Into that a priority place and I debate in our discussion. And the end. That vent their communication. Is helpful to us who and to understand more fully. What's on the issues are some of the issues you are. It. Aren't our newer issues to the discussion. They meet the Latino community is a young population. It's a young population. And we really have to reach out better to young people as weather as well as some Latino community. But I have to go to the floor with her son Kevin Harvick came out of Jordan on the media should. Doctor king's I have I think to be required to be taught in public schools across the here is any circumstances. To step back from. It you know that was started the curriculum in schools is a local decision and that's just the way it has been and I think it is a sadness for the children if they are not able to shear and learn about that speech because it is so. Inspirational. A bed our country it's not partisan. It's peachy ironic. It's fair. I you remind needs at this weekend we had the privilege. Many of us to go to San Diego for the launching of the John Lewis the ship named for John Lewis. It was such a beautiful location. And number recalled when I did my speech at then I recalled what that two years ago around this time the end of July little bit later. John Lewis in the black caucus and I went too Ghana. And we went to Wear it. This door of no return where this the first slaves that came to the United States 400 years ago well to America wasn't Dunn's agent. Went to the door of no return and got on those steps ships if say survives. Slavery was their destination it's just so tragic and John this should be should seen the reception he received it was so beautiful. Mayor but young. Sent to us you know being and this is America as much a part of American history and it's that cell block over the Selma bridge assesses how people came. And what he did say and not close with us. He's that we may have come to America on different tips. But now what in the same boat. And that's how we view this clip and in the same boat of America for more perfect union. He's such an inspiration to us. As woods Doctor King. Mr. Cliburn hasn't been I think constantly going in his office because no matter how many times he was here. The speech of Doctor King it is it continues. To inspire. Strengthen. And keep us focused on our purpose that we're on the same ship thank you understand. Thank you do. Time that was House Speaker Nancy Pelosi making clear she is not backing down from her unprecedented rejection of two Republican appointees. To the committee set to investigate the January 6 assault on the capital Republicans. Have vowed to pull out of that committee entirely if the speaker didn't reconsider an except all five appointees. So now what let's bring ABC news political director Rick Klein for little more on this. Rick where they go from here Republicans had said yesterday that they will launch their own investigation. If Pelosi is not gonna include all five appointees in her investigation. Sounds like from that presser today she's not backing down here are so. Where did they go from here. Yet whatever the Republicans choose to do it's not gonna have the same legally binding power subpoena power that the committee is charged with having flows he made clear. That this committee will go forward. I will have a quorum she said regardless of whether these Republicans choose to participate and of course there is one Republican who remains committed to this congresswoman Liz Cheney who pull OC use sell one of her picks on. He's going to serve on this committee and a bit of news Diane that's that our colleague Ben Siegel and I just just reported is that. Up close in the Democrats are considering bringing in. Former Republican congressman Denver ray Bowman. As a senior advisor to the committee average woman has an extensive background enough in intelligence matters sound he served a single term. As as a Republican before losing his primary in in 20/20. And he's got wider credibility in this world of working on and on conspiracy theories he's it reported and worked extensively on she went on I know he's done a lot of data work. Around not just January 6 but about extremist groups more widely and I think if he is brought on. That's an attempt by Pelosi and the Democrats signed Benny Thompson the heated the chairman of the special select committee. To boost up the Republican credibility to boost up the GOP presence. On this committee even if they don't have the numbers they'll have some names and some people being in congressman former congressman great woman with a real expertise in this area that might have Bob more unimpeachable. When asked why she would end to approve of these two. These two appointees it Jim Jordan Jim banks. Pelosi said that it would actually be ridiculous to put them on a committee searching for truth because of past statements and actions at they've made. When asked for specifics. Sheen wound referred Tim banks saying the by the administration was responsible for January's six and then kind of referred reporters that other statements they've made. So assert her stance is that they've made statements and actions that make them essentially ineligible for this committee. While the Republicans House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and others who spoke yesterday are essentially saying that the house speaker wine is trying to cover up. Her own potential responsibility for not doing a better job of ensuring that the capital was secure that day. And so not wanting to look into that part of the equation why was the capital vulnerable during that attack and another one up proceeded on Good Friday. So had a big move forward I will they have to completely separate investigations that are looking into. Completely different taste. No I don't think Saudi cable TV looking January 6 it is going to be you know to these that there is a Republican committee you're investigation at all again it's a rump committee it's not enough formal. Item itself that's launched by congress but if they decided is that they've made clear they want a look at why the capitol was on prepare to what's been done since then and they've made clear. Jim Jordan and Jim banks simple make clear that a lot of that they are in their view rests with speaker Pelosi who technically oversee security at the capitol complex the sergeant at arms office and would have been involved in in discussions around securing the capital the January 6 special select committee one the real one that's being set up and staffed with Democrats plus Liz Cheney that a look at similar issues there's good there's no question they're gonna look at. Who's made what decisions and why the capitals is vulnerable. As it was but they have a much broader and and probably much more significant mission of identifying. How that event has happened in the first place and the point that Liz Cheney made yesterday in backing up colosio on this choice. She said keep in mind that Jim Jordan himself is potentially a material witness for the committee Jim Jordan has said publicly that he spoke with president trump that day. He's never said anything about what they said. Kevin McCarthy has also said he spoke with president trump that we had it was relayed by other members of congress is alarming to say the least of the McCarthy hasn't confirmed that so. You've got it an opportunity here for members of congress to be called as witnesses and it's another another argument against allowing someone like Jim Jordan to serve that it what he knew about that day has not been put on the record that he himself could be a witness before that committee. Well Liz Cheney was you will recently fairly recently removed from a leadership post. As a Republican because. Of her stance on what happened on January 6 and being very vocal against the president on that. But were you surprised to hear how forcefully she spoke against her own party yesterday as she as you said backed up colosio on this decision. I was I mean I think she's she's committed to getting to the truth of January 6 and committed to the process that's in place once the Republicans. Block the 9/11 sciele bipartisan commission this was the last vehicle she's made clear that shall participate because she views this as part of her. Core mission as a member of congress. But she went further than that I had she went out and particularly said that he'd get the critiques launched by McCarthy or disingenuous and she said specifically. That's someone who has said what he has said armed trying to whitewash the events of January 6. Has no business. Becoming speaker of the house that is a shot directly at McCarthy who of course as the Republican leader would be favored to become house speaker if the Republicans take over the house next year Liz Cheney saying you're not you're not going to be my speaker now she's got her own reelection to worry about. President trump former president prompted some actively. Meeting with primary challengers is money be spent already against her in Wyoming so she may not be around to help make that choice but that was an unmistakable shock and she knew exactly what she was doing and by backing below sea off that's a major statement from any of Hubble and to say yes. I agree with the democratic house speaker that the Republican minority leader shouldn't be taking these people to serve. On a bipartisan committee I don't know of any precedent for that and I think Cheney knew that when she said it. House speaker is saying we are there to get the truth and not to get trump of course. Later on this afternoon some time around 121230 ish we're gonna hear from House Minority Leader. Kevin McCarthy was his response that's a word of course bring that. To the viewers live ABC's political director Rick client always great to have your analysis Rick thank you.

