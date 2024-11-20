Separate home explosions rock Midwest, leave 2 dead

Two people were critically injured after an explosion at a condo complex in Orion Township, Michigan, on Tuesday, while two were killed and another was injured in a blast in Bethel, Ohio.

November 20, 2024

