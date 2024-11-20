Police hunt suspect after tourist slashed in face in NYC knife attack

The man from Denmark was walking on Manhattan's Upper West Side when the suspect ran up from behind and attacked. The incident came two days after a fatal stabbing spree elsewhere in Manhattan.

November 20, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live