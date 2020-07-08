Transcript for Pelosi says White House declined $2T coronavirus deal

As you know we had been in mightily trying to find common ground with their colleagues it's hard when your values are so different in terms of bubble out from working class assembly and senate chuckle down. From about. Yesterday I offered to them will take down a trillion. If you add a trillion yen. They said absolutely not if we could do then we take an action in and they and it truly will be within range. We'll be within range but we must meet the needs to the American people we could come down film because we can. Change the dates and expiration the rest of that but not undermine our priorities to meet the needs of the American people. And it is fair and littler bit different place again we believe in science and governance in terms of dressings it. The virus that we need to do and that's how we're going to open our economy. And terms of livelihoods. We're honoring our heroes. It doesn't do anything for our economy tad more people on unemployment especially. When they are her heroes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.