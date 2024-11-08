Violence in Amsterdam targets Israeli soccer fans

ABC News’ Britt Clennett reports on the violence that occurred after a match between the Israeli Maccabi Tel Aviv Football Club and the Dutch Ajax Football Club in Amsterdam on Thursday.

November 8, 2024

