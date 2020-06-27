Political clash over masks heats ups

More
ABC News’ Terry Moran reports on the cultural and political divide on wearing masks, including President Donald Trump’s refusal to wear one in public.
6:01 | 06/27/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Political clash over masks heats ups

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:01","description":"ABC News’ Terry Moran reports on the cultural and political divide on wearing masks, including President Donald Trump’s refusal to wear one in public.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"71487581","title":"Political clash over masks heats ups","url":"/Politics/video/political-clash-masks-heats-ups-71487581"}