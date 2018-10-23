Transcript for Pompeo to caravan: You will not enter US illegally, 'no matter what'

Yes it's also has a message for those who are currently part of this caravan or any caravan which follows. You will not be successful at getting into the United States illegally. No matter what. I repeat the caravan will not cross our southern border illegally under any circumstances. If you seek to come here. Go through the normal refugee process. If you apply for refugee status of permanent solution is possible in Mexico. Or in a third country. But I can tell you with certain do you we are determined that illegal entry into the United States from this caravan will not be possible.

