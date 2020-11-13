Transcript for President-elect Biden expected to win Arizona as Georgia’s recount begins

President elect Joseph Biden is now projected to win a state of Arizona. With those eleven electoral votes that things Biden's total from. Up to 290. Electoral votes. The president trump still refuses to concede and continues to make baseless claims about voter fraud. Meanwhile a full recount is now underway in Georgia where election officials are tallying votes by hand yeah. We should note the law requires the race be audited by hand to check that the machines counted the ballots accurately. Not because of any suspected problems with the results you. ABC news White House correspondent Rachel Scott joins me now from her home but Delaware. With more Rachel good morning president trumps trade advisor Peter Navarro said this morning that the administration is moving forward on the assumption that president trump will continue as president after January 20 pitch any reaction from the Biden team on that. What abiding campaign is moving boarded the Joseph Biden is going to be the next president of the United States they have made it clear that they have won this election they do not see how many of these recounts are going to change and here. For president trotman so what we're seeing from the Biden campaign is very moving for not aimed at forming their administration sought Joseph Biden come out and announced his sheep as apple Ron Klain this week at a summit had been a close advisor to Joseph Biden out for decades she would be a lot could be a bowl is our during the Obama administration and that's really reflective of Joseph Biden's priorities here to get a handle over this pandemic and we are told that he's expected to announce those -- cabinet positions later this month and sources tell us that. She'll be rolling out these key positions in his administration it will be reflective of his priorities that he wants a tackle. During his first hundred days in office that started getting them iris under the control and then also moving on health care Diane. And Rachel I didn't said that he wants his cabinet you quote looked like that country what more do we know about that. Yeah he does he is aren't you glad to have the most diverse cabinet in American history he's RD starting with these key agency review teams that are slow going in a working with the federal agencies. Let the president elect's could hit the ground running on day one I was just talking to senior transition official told me that I'm the 500 numbers aren't those teens more than. And 25%. Of those teens are being Latin by black people and you'll Joseph Biden knows that black voters were critical not only handing him the democratic nomination. Securing his victory. And the White House and now he is trying to make sure that black people that Hispanics Latinos that he is diverse representation. On his administration and an indie sea walls and I want to say this will be a seismic shift between what you're seeing between. And the president elect Joseph Biden and the current administration under president tropical Washington Post. Get a tally just a few months ago they found of the sixty top members of the trump administration only several were people of color there was only one black person in his cabinet. And cars in the Hud secretaries and this is going to be a very very different make up what the next administration I am. And Rachel Biden is only the second Catholic to win the presidency yesterday she got a call from the poll what do we know about that conversation. He got a call in the hope die that he is only the second Catholics India and to become the next president of the United States what is clear here action in that world leaders are calling and treating Joseph Biden as the next president of the United States what we're seeing accurate home as. Republicans aren't dingle was pulled towards this at this point they're not willing. Most of them to acknowledge Joseph Biden has an ex president electing a secretary of state micron hail kicks off a trip today he's visiting five countries the leaders of all five countries that he is visiting. Have acknowledged Joseph Biden and the next president. The United States even presidents robs allies like Porsche Johnson there in the UK have said Eddie looked Ford's I think some common ground. We have Joseph Biden but here back at home we are seeing Republicans not coming out and acknowledging that Joseph Biden won this election but we are seeing a growing number of them come out and say that they do think it's time for Joseph Biden to start receiving those heat intelligence briefings and we know. It's not just an issue of national security it's also what the pandemic the president handle acts his team has not been able to work with the current White House corona virus task force. All of this because the president. Has simply not conceded this election yet Diane. And racially US has now set a record for new corona virus cases for three days. In a row out what kind of information is Biden hoping to work with during the transition and how does he plan to tackle this when he takes office in January. Yeah I'm a backwards he was out on GMA this morning eighteen member of Joseph Biden's corona virus task force team in which he really did say the emphasis here is going to be on taxing and getting that testing to critical areas he says he feels like that's something that has black. And the last month under the trump administration. Again as does serve as a very stark contrast we have been here before we've seen these cases rise and we heard from the president president trump on this subject yet he has been out and you we have not seen him and several days is the longest period. That we haven't seen president come out before the cameras and speed to the American people need wild chases are surging in this country we know that I'm prior to today he Willie hasn't been in a corona virus task force breathing. A little bit of hot and so what you are seeing again is to marry starred in different ways that both president trump and the buys a the president a lack Joseph Biden are approaching how to tackle this pandemic but Biden making clear that he is not going to be waiting for trump to concede the election to get a start on this he has made it clear that this is a priority to him and he wants to get this pandemic under control guy right Rachel Scott a public beach Delaware thanks regional.

