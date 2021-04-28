Transcript for President Joe Biden to address 1st joint session in Congress

President Biden speaking in a joint session of congress tonight he's expected to lay out an ambitious one point eight trillion dollar plan for what. The president calls quote human infrastructure which he says will be paid for by tax hike on the wealthy this plan. Includes 200 billion dollars for universal pre K in this country two years of tuition free community college. To order 125 billion dollars for child care for low income working families and paying family and medical leave for up to twelve weeks. It is likely to run into some opposition in congress for sure let's bring in. Ruling congress and Michael call. Texas for the perspective from the other side of the aisle a content thanks very much for being with us. I stared they surrounded. And I'll just ask you we do we just suggested to outline what do you think in the planning and supported or any part of it. But we don't know much about it other than it's another two trillion dollars you know eleven dollars here for the inauguration president talked about unity. Working across the aisle and apply person way. And the first thing we do as a coded baggage it was totally partisan. Infrastructure could be a very bipartisan issue Republicans and Democrats. Go to what that. If done right but students in go alone in student of partisan manner. That's another two trillion dollars on six trillion dollars. Be propose the first hundred days. That is larger the most GDP's and of many nations. And what they didn't tell you about a massive tax increases. They're gonna come what this bill whether it's at a doubling the capital gains tax rates and individual rates to corporate. To pay for all this. Really at a time teary. It appeared dim its economy. We can least afford it you would test tax cuts and jobs act to get the the economy going we don't want to hurt this economy coming this pandemic. And as human infrastructure plan he's also proposing that more than two trillion dollar infrastructure plan which among other things would include investments in green energy schools elder care job training programs. Now Republicans are made a counter offer at an estimated 568. Billion dollars. A limit to more traditional infrastructure like roads bridges railways to induce weight at Democrats and Republicans can come together on this fund. I really think we can we did it with the news that coded tag just last. Congress I think infrastructure. Is one area where we really have a lot of agreement we do have a eight and he is slimmer bill if you will that. Really touched a traditional infrastructure roads bridges you'll broad band. You know broadband out there in the rural counties that were they need this. There is lot of consensus I would hope to present which employs that. And not listens to just the far left and his party like AOC's use commending this. I know that the president known for while he is a centrist. And out of might seem govern as a center says it he promised and not just Peter reaches the far left in this party. What did we can find some some centrist common ground on there's something that's bedeviled this country for so long immigration. Over in the senate senator Dick Durbin Democrat of Illinois he's in mid says not gonna pass a sweeping immigration reform bill presence likely to pass and propose one. But it does seem there's some progress being made Erin. Things that guy didn't doctor this so called dreamers people brought here is children tab protected status for certain immigrants for a little while so what does that. At issue that burning issue which the country really has been wrestling with for so long. Comes coded license what does it look like T. Nativity when I was chairman Homeland Security item bill. Chairman Gil -- to help resolve this issue including the border it is a very difficult issue. But it's one that does the nation needs her desperately. Bell are also argued Terry that we need since. Deal with the crisis is the southern border. The remain a Mexico policy the president rescinded these silent cooperation since Central America. There were rescinded according to the Border Patrol that I talk to. Dry cause and effect on this migration. Surge I think we needed look at private investors and Central America to get to root cause of the migration. Phenomena and into your point in the bill that I do interviews we legalized the ducky kids I think that some. Finish your broad bipartisan consensus. But Cedar Point it is a very very difficult. Insane to result from lawmaking Steve point. So congressman what are you going to be listening for from the president's speech tonight. I I've I want him to beat the president I heard at the inauguration news time and unifying the country. Bring in Republicans and Democrats together. You know one thing else in the Oval Office talking to president Biden about. Was supply chain Killen out of China after coated and how we can. Many agree more manufacturing jobs to the United States at the same time protect our national security. Those that China ideas what are your ballot more from the president I think given had a strong resident residents throughout. Congress and also the American people. Give congress that last question I've got a theory actually don't think the American people wanna be as divided as as polls show we are we aren't. We don't enjoy Hayden on each other so. What do you think eazy. Destined in the near term and medium term. To just be bitterly viciously divided as we are and and what can view and the president now the people here in Washington do. To try to. Rhetoric matters you have members on both sides of the aisle. That pander to their base to get attention they have no desire to get anything done up here than be constructive they just. They just want to get on you know that you went and did in the news cycle. Make their points. And that's I constructive for the nation either. And I think to appeal to the common sense of America's most Americans I talked to they don't care if it's Republican. Or Democrat issue they want what's best for America. Then I'm done a little does for this president has not gone down around. When he promised that in every bill it's come out as an highly. Partisan bill I would I would hope tonight but he could change that trajectory since sort of working with Republicans across the aisle. All right congressman Michael McAuliffe Texas thanks very much for being with us this afternoon. Thank you teary based on him.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.