President Joe Biden announces COVID-19 cases down by 80% for seniors

More
Biden says half of all adults in America have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while a nurse calls it a "dose of hope."
3:45 | 04/29/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Joe Biden announces COVID-19 cases down by 80% for seniors

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:45","description":"Biden says half of all adults in America have gotten their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while a nurse calls it a \"dose of hope.\"","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"77382453","title":"President Joe Biden announces COVID-19 cases down by 80% for seniors","url":"/Politics/video/president-joe-biden-announces-covid-19-cases-80-77382453"}