Transcript for President Trump challenges Kavanaugh accuser's story

I am Karen Travers let's go you sign the White House. I MA BC's Karen Travers at the White House all week president trump has been reacting to the allegations made against his Supreme Court nominee Bret Kavanagh. With measured statements and an characteristic patience. But that strategy seems to have been pushed to sign this morning and Twitter the president for the first time. Referencing Christine quantity Ford buying named. And casting doubts on the allegations that she has made about Kavanagh the president writes in a tweet quote. I have no doubt that if the attack on doctor Ford was as bad as she says charges would have been immediately filed with local law enforcement authorities by either her or her loving parents. Ford told the Washington Post that she never told anybody about what she says happened to her until several decades after she says it happened. The president also kicking up his attacks on Democrats he says at Kavanagh is under assault by radical left wing politicians. Who he says don't want to know the answers president says. Facts don't matter and it's something that he has to deal with all the time in Washington of course all week the president has it been signaling patients for letting the process play out. And that he was OK with the confirmation though being delayed perhaps that patience has run out Karen Travers at the White House you're watching ABC news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.