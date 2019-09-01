President Trump, congressional leaders resume talks on ending shutdown

More
A day after the president made the case for a border wall in his national address, negotiations are underway with top Republicans and Democrats over border wall funding.
3:53 | 01/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump, congressional leaders resume talks on ending shutdown

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":60264397,"title":"President Trump, congressional leaders resume talks on ending shutdown","duration":"3:53","description":"A day after the president made the case for a border wall in his national address, negotiations are underway with top Republicans and Democrats over border wall funding.","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-congressional-leaders-resume-talks-ending-shutdown-60264397","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2019 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.