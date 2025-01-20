President Trump says farewell to the Bidens as they depart the Capitol

Former president Joe Biden and former first lady Jill Biden boarded a helicopter at the U.S. Capitol following the inauguration of President Donald Trump and headed to the Joint Base Andrews.

January 20, 2025

