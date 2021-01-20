Transcript for President Trump pardons Bannon, other allies on final night in office

President trump has granted pardons and clemency to more than 140 people those receiving pardons include political allies like former advisor Steve van and who's charged with defrauding political donors. Explaining the part of the White House only said that ban and has been quote an important leader in the conservative movement. Also on Trump's less conservative operative Paul Erickson who serving time for fraud. Trump also commuted the sentence of former Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. Democrat convicted of corruption. Meanwhile after pledging to drain the swamp but the president overnight rolled back and ethics rule that had prevented political appointees from taking lobbying jobs after they leave office.

