President Trump speaks at Republican National Convention

More
The president addressed delegates after being formally nominated at the 2020 RNC.
13:17 | 08/24/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for President Trump speaks at Republican National Convention

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"13:17","description":"The president addressed delegates after being formally nominated at the 2020 RNC. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/Politics","id":"72572869","title":"President Trump speaks at Republican National Convention","url":"/Politics/video/president-trump-speaks-republican-national-convention-72572869"}