Transcript for President Trump speaks at Save America Rally in Washington

Hundreds of thousands of American baked it took committed to the Odyssey of our elections said the integrity. Of our glorious republic. All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by a bold and radical left Democrats which is what they're doing. Had stolen by the fake news media. That's what they've done and what they're doing. We we will never give up we will never conceded does it happen don't. You could take Third World countries just take a lot take Third World countries. There are elections are more honest than what we've been going through at this cut take. It's a disgrace. It's a disgrace and I hope Mike is gonna do the right thing I hope so. I hope so. Because of Mike Pence does the right thing. We win the election all vice president pence has to do is send it back to the states to recertify. And we've become president at U of that happening is people.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.