Transcript for President Trump takes to Twitter with suggestions for Sessions

I am Karen Travers let's go inside the White House. And forth between president from an attorney general Jeff Sessions continues the president firing back at sessions on Twitter this morning telling him to have the Justice Department looking to quote. All of the corruption on the other sign it meaning Democrats the president then lists those ideas that he has frequently said are more important. Then the Russia probe including. Hillary Clinton's emails and comments by former FBI director Jim Komi and even special counsel Robert Mueller himself these are all things the president says. That sessions and the Justice Department need to looking to you the president finishes his tweet by saying quote c'mon Jeff you can do it the country is waiting. President trump has gone after attorney general Jeff Sessions now on Twitter and has for months and also in that interview yesterday with Fox News. But yesterday the attorney general was here at the White House for a previously scheduled meeting with the president. They were talking about prison at sentencing reform but sources say. The president's criticisms and all of this back and forth did not come up so the president had a chance to make that case in person face to face with sessions. He didn't do it I'm ABC's Karen Travers at the White House.

