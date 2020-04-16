Transcript for President Trump to unveil reopening guidelines

This morning president from suggesting the krona virus may be loosening its grip on America the data suggested nationwide we have passed. The today the White House is expected to unveil guidelines for how states can relax social distancing. And reopened business says but many governor say first they need more widespread testing. The more testing the more open the economy. But. There's not enough national capacity to do this I'm telling you we can't do without federal support. In a conference call Wednesday the Wall Street Journal reports business leaders urged the president to dramatically ramp up testing. Doctor Anthony felt she told ABC news while we're doing better much more is needed. What you must be able to do. Is to have in place the capability of rapidly again a fun thing by testing. Getting someone who's infected out of the circulation. And now a growing push to get people to Wear a mask. New York's governor will now require everyone in the state to cover their faces in public. With social distancing is impossible and Maryland's governor will now require mask wearing in grocery stores and on public transit it comes amid growing concern that some Washington DC suburbs could be the next virus hotspots. Including Prince George's County Maryland but nearly 3000 cases where compete. Completing construction on a search response tent that Adventist fort Washington hospital. Located in prince George's county and a part where we have the highest case rate. Across the country in Los Angeles the mayor says concerts and sporting events with crowds may not return. Until 20/20 one it's difficult to imagine us getting together and the thousands anytime soon. So I think we should be prepared for that this year. I think we all have never won at science to work so quickly. About until there's either vaccine. Some sort of pharmaceutical intervention. Or herd immunity as science is the science even if Casey. Rise in some areas the White House has 24% of all counties in the US. Have not reported a single case of Kobe at nineteen. Demands to reopen local economies are growing louder. This crowd gathered at Kentucky's capitol chanting back over here. Protesting the government has. And and everybody should really express their opinion that believes we should reopen Kentucky immediately right now. Folks that would kill people. They would absolutely. Kill people and Ohio these protesters were pressed up against the state house door. And in Michigan a parade of cars converse in the State Capitol. Voicing their opposition to the governor's extended stay at home order. Right hand feed my family because it another and another. I really listen to continue her life continued working. Michigan has the fourth highest number of court of ars cases in the country the governor's stay at home order. Has been extended through the end of the month that's triggered a lawsuit.

