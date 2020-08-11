Transcript for Presidential concession speeches through the years

Regardless of our differences and all Americans saying that sent share in the same purpose just as we fight hard when the stakes are high. We close ranks only confidence. Do not despair among its content news but to believe always in the promise and greatness of America. So let's do all we can to keep advancing the causes and values we all hold dear. And we respect. The majesty of the democratic system. I just hope that governor Clinton overnight Iraq. And offered my congratulations. He did run a strong campaign. I wish him well in the White House and I want the country to now. Did our entire administration. Will work closely with his team to ensure this smooth transition of power. Just moments ago I spoke with George W. Bush congratulated him on becoming the 43 for us. Being honest. And I promised them that I wouldn't calling backs. President elect bush inherits a nation whose citizens will be ready to assist him in the conduct of its large responsibilities. I personally will be at his disposal and I call on all Americans I particularly urge all who stood with us. To unite behind our next president. Little while ago. I had the honor of calling senator Barack Obama to congratulate him. To congratulate him I'm being elected the next president of the country that we both left. Senator Obama and I have had and argued our differences and he is prevail. No doubt many of those differences remain. Is certain difficult times for our country. I pledge to him tonight to do all in my power to help him lead us through the many challenges we takes. Last night I congratulated Donald Trump and offered to work with him on behalf of our country. I hope that he will be a successful president for all Americans. Donald Trump is going to be our president. We owe him an open mind and the chance to leave. Our constitutional democracy in shrines. The peaceful transfer of power. And we don't just respect that we cherish it.

