Transcript for Presidential transition turmoil

NASA trump campaign dukes it out in the courts where's Diane Diane points out. Judges have consistently rejected their claims of election fraud to trump administration. Is also blocking president elect Biden's team. From the money and access that federal law provides during a presidential transition. Brad to begin the administrator of the General Services Administration that's a trump appointee named Emily Murphy. She needs to formally recognize the president elect to issue a letter of ascertainment as its call. At this time. Five days after news organizations based on the vote counts reported by the states declared that Joseph Biden had the electoral votes to become president that still hasn't happened. To joining us now to talk about how this could impact the transfer of power in this country David Maher check he's the director. On the nonpartisan center for presidential transition which has studied this matter plays a big role in. It first let me ask you. Four people who have not paid attention to transitions just give me says what is it and more important how important is it to our country that this goes smoothly. Thanks for having me it is absolutely imperative. What history shows is that transitions are entitled vulnerability. Where our adversaries seek to take advantage of the United States. And this is perhaps the most important transition the United States will experience since 1932 when we are in the depths of the Great Depression. Today we up for a simultaneous crises health crisis and economic crisis for racial justice crisis and a political crisis. And it's imperative for the outgoing to assist the incoming to have a smooth transition of power. Try that that is not happening as it saves it. It said the General Services Administration. And Emily Murphy. Who is that trump official that Edmonton GSA official who's assigned with entertaining want to visit. The GSA's big agency in charge of keeping federal government functioning at the landlord and didn't finds that desks and everything else for these government buildings and does stuff like transition. So he's what am only Murphy doing normal. Does it surprise you. You know she is a personal goodwill she's a procurement expert. I'm sure she sang towards self. How the heck that I find myself in the situation. She went to the agency to help improve procurement. And to help get cars and pencils and real estate to government employees all across the country. This act called ascertainment. Has never been politicized. It's always been granted within 24 hours of the outcome on election being clear. There's only been one time in the end since the history of the law where the ascertainment was delayed and that was the year 2000. And that case we had one states. 537. Votes determined the outcome of who was gonna win. And so vote bush. And go work neither of them claimed to be present all act ends the outcome was unclear. So this year the outcome does former President Bush himself said it is clear and it's critical that the ascertainment go. Forward Joseph is this coming this. This refusal to ascertain the election to use the technical term is. This is the president himself and and that he as you point out this is not usually a political lack right. So they're number of decisions that the government makes when one becomes president elect the Secret Service for example on Saturday. Significantly increase their security as if he was present all acts. There's a no fly zone above his house in Delaware. So there are lots of government decisions are crossed the government that are affected when there's a new president and this is one of them it's never been politicized before. Card so. What we talked about what's at stake so how is the Biden team. Having to do without how much of an impact does that have on the Biden team because he is going to take office in January. Well 'cause like Biden probably comes to the job with the more experienced the individual in American history. There have been 59 presidential elections he's -- got the most experience. He's also put together the best largest and most experienced transition team led by Ted Kaufman Jeff science a harness Abraham and others. They're ready. They're moving forward if she's calling foreign leaders he's making appointments he's rolled out his plans he's rawness cove a task force. She can do all lost but what he can't do is collaborate with the outgoing administration and with the experts in the government I'll give you one example. We heard on Monday that there's just ended incredible breakthrough with Pfizer for in the possibility of a Covert vaccine. The Department of Defense the Health and Human Services Department and other agencies are working on the development and distribution of the vaccine. All of us Americans we want to take seem to get out the door and into our arms as quickly as possible. It would be beneficial for the country. For the Biden team to be able to collaborate and coordinate with those officials so they're ready on January 20. Absolutely that's crucial and the importance to the country so when several trumps allies have pointed. As you'd into the election 2000 that transition was delayed outlaw that court fight that would get eleven Supreme Court was under way and they argue. That it will be strange for Donald Trump. To begin a transition while he's also fighting this in court police say that. Well. I would refer to an op Ed that was written today by Andy card and John Podesta. They were Andy was the incoming chief of staff for governor bush pres elect bush and John was the outgoing chief of staff for president Clinton's. They disagreed vehemently. They fought in that election. They both said in the Washington Post that this election is different than 20/20 has not the year 2000. And that the outcome of this election is clear. And the transition to a port previously said the 22000. Was an entirely different factual circumstance fans today. And the problems facing the country. Are extraordinary compared to 122000. So the transition needs to go forward. David margin thanks for helping us so much with. This subject the transition thank. You friend in me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.