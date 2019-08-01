Transcript for In prime-time address, Trump argues national security 'crisis' at southern border

My fellow Americans. Tonight Imus speaking to you because there is a growing humanitarian. And security crisis. And our southern border. Every day customs and Border Patrol agents encountered thousands of illegal immigrants trying to enter our country. We are out of space to hold them and we have no way to promptly return them. Back home to their country our southern border is a pipeline for a vast quantities of illegal drugs including math. Heroin. Cocaine and fentanyl. In the last two years ice offices made 266000. Arrests. Of aliens with criminal records this is a humanitarian. Crisis a crisis. Of the heart and a crisis of the soul. Last month 18000 migrant children. Were illegally brought into the United States. A dramatic increase these children are used as human pawns. By dish is coyotes and ruthless gangs. One in three women are sexually assaulted on the dangers trekked up through Mexico this is the tragic reality. Of illegal immigration. On our southern border law enforcement professionals have requested. Five point seven billion dollars for a physical barrier. At the request of Democrats it will be a steel barrier rather than a concrete wall the border wall would. Very quickly pay for itself. The cost of illegal drugs exceeds 500. Billion dollars a year. Vastly more than the five point seven billion dollars we have requested from congress the wall will also be paid for indirectly. By the great new trade deal we have made with Mexico the federal government remained shut down. For one reason and one reason only because Democrats will not fund border security. Some have suggested a barrier. Is a moral. Then why do wealthy politicians. Build walls fences and gates around their homes. They don't build walls because they hate the people on the outside but because they love the people on the inside. The only thing that is a moral. Is the politicians. To do nothing and continued to allow more innocent people. To be self horribly victimized.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.